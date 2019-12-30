Tumacácori National Historical Park is again offering tours to the historic mission sites of Guevavi and Calabazas – fragile ruins protected by the park that are normally closed to the public and can be visited only as part of special, reserved tours.
Tours will take place on the first and third Saturdays of the month, January through March, beginning at 9 a.m. and returning to the park at 1 p.m. The cost for the tour is $25 per person. Reservations are required. To make a reservation, visit www.recreation.gov.
The tour begins at the park’s Visitor Center, from where participants ride in a 15-passenger van to the Guevavi and Calabazas sites.
“At each location, participants walk on unshaded, moderately improved trails to reach the mission ruins, including one short section of steep, uphill trail at the Calabazas Mission,” the park said in a news release. “Please note that these tours are not wheelchair accessible and require walking on uneven terrain. Participants need to bring water, and to wear clothing appropriate for the weather with comfortable walking shoes.”
For more information, call (520) 377-5060 or see nps.gov/tuma.
About the sites
According to the National Park Service, Guevavi, a settlement of O’odham people, was visited in January 1691 by Catholic Jesuit Fathers Eusebio Kino and Juan María de Salvatierra, who established it as a mission, naming it San Gabriel de Guevavi. Subsequent missionaries called it San Rafael and San Miguel, resulting in the common historical name of Los Santos Ángeles de Guevavi.
Father Joseph Garrucho, resident priest from 1745 to 1751, was responsible for the construction of the mission church, the ruins of which still exist today. Guevavi was abandoned for the last time in 1775. The late Ralph Wingfield, a local rancher, donated the ruins to the Archaeological Conservancy which, in turn, donated it to the National Park Service in 1990.
Also according to the NPS, Calabazas was evidently established as a mission in 1756 when Father Francisco Xavier Pauer relocated at least 78 Pimas to the site from their village of Toacuquita near the Santa Cruz River. Construction of the mission, known as San Cayetano de Calabazas, was half complete in 1761 and was functional by 1773.
Calabazas was abandoned in 1786 when the last of its indigenous residents left because of continuing problems with the Apaches. Like Guevavi, Calabazas was added to Tumacácori National Historical Park in 1990.