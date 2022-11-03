For the first time in three years, the normally calm Santa Cruz County Complex buzzed Monday with the sounds of children, laughter and candy wrappers – a return to the county’s annual trick-or-treat celebration for Halloween.

The event had been cancelled in 2020 and 2021 to prevent further spread of COVID-19. But on Oct. 31, 2022, dozens of families roamed the halls of the complex as kids compared costumes and collected sweet treats. Nearby, the Sheriff’s Office held a similar event via drive-through, while employees at the County Courthouse distributed candies as well.



