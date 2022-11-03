For the first time in three years, the normally calm Santa Cruz County Complex buzzed Monday with the sounds of children, laughter and candy wrappers – a return to the county’s annual trick-or-treat celebration for Halloween.
The event had been cancelled in 2020 and 2021 to prevent further spread of COVID-19. But on Oct. 31, 2022, dozens of families roamed the halls of the complex as kids compared costumes and collected sweet treats. Nearby, the Sheriff’s Office held a similar event via drive-through, while employees at the County Courthouse distributed candies as well.
Down the hill, the parking lot of the Mariposa Mall was flooded with hundreds of costumed children and adults, who waded through the crowd as they collected animal crackers, Swedish Fish, Twizzlers, and other sugary snacks from local businesses and nonprofits.
The “Trunk or Treat” gathering was the Nogales Police Department’s first event of its kind on Mariposa Road, and Chief Roy Bermudez estimated that “well over 3,000 people” showed up. He called it a “very successful and safe event” that generated “a lot of very good feedback from the community,” and said the plan is to do it again next year.
Downtown and in other neighborhoods throughout the county, children continued the hunt for candy, dressed in costumes ranging from Baby Yodas and Captain Americas to skeletons, ghosts and dinosaurs.