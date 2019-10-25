People passing by Nogales City Hall last Saturday were greeted by a row of bright, new U.S. flags planted at the edge of Jesus M. Cordova Park, and a group of teenage boys tending to them.
The boys were members of local Boy Scout Troop 555 and the flags were part of the Eagle Scout project of member Noah Hilbig, a 17-year-old student at Nogales High School.
“Basically, we’re digging holes in the ground and we’re placing flag holders. And on the holidays – Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Fourth of July – we’re going to come and post the flags,” Hilbig explained.
The flag holders are planted 20 inches into the ground and the plan is to plant enough for a display of 30 flags, he said. The group was about halfway done last Saturday, and planned to install the rest in the weekends to come.
Home Depot and Ken Larriva at Fitness Express donated materials for the project, Hilbig said.
“Nogales dresses up for the holidays and it’s really nice, but what he’s doing is visible right out in front and where they have all the ceremonies, and I think that’s where it’s really needed,” said Troop 555 Scoutmaster Steve Mayer. “It raises questions, it gets people interested in what’s going on in the community.”
The Nogales-based troop currently has eight Eagle Scout projects in the works, with a goal of finishing them by December, Mayer said.
He and Hilbig urged more local youth between the ages of 11 and 17 to get involved with the troop, which meets 7-9 p.m. on Tuesdays at the VFW Hall on Grand Avenue.
“Traditional scouting fare is map and compass, camping, knots, first aid,” Mayer said when asked what new members could expect from joining Troop 555, adding that they also have shooting days, get involved in service projects, go skiing once a year and take a whitewater rafting trip.
“We’re an active troop,” he said.