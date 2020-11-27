Artisans from Nogales to Tucson are showcasing their work during the “Patio Pop-Up” sale at the Tubac Center of the Arts.
The pop-up sales began last month and are set to take place every fourth weekend until the end of the year. They could be extended further depending on demand, according to TCA gift shop manager and event organizer Veronica Kraushaar.
“With so many arts and crafts events cancelled due to COVID, we are pleased to have a safe venue for our member artists to showcase and sell their work,” Kraushaar said in a news release.
Painters, woodworkers, jewelry designers, potters, craft demonstrators, custom clothiers and more are set to participate. TCA, a nonprofit organization, never charges a vendor event booth fee, instead, sales profits are shared with their artist partners.
TCA executive director Karin Topping said the program is one of the initiatives the center introduced this season to help locals shop in a safe and socially distanced manner, as well as help member artists during difficult times. Another effort launched last month, the Personal Shopper Service, offers free home or car delivery of items from the gallery gift shop.
In addition to the vendor booths at the Patio Pop Ups, there will be hourly raffle drawings for TCA gift shop, gallery or event-related gifts. During this weekend’s event, on Nov. 27 and 28, raffle tickets will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at TCA.
Tubac Center of the Arts is located at 9 Plaza Road in Tubac. Learn more at tubacarts.org.