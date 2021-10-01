If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Tubac Center of the Arts will open three exhibits this Friday, and is scheduled to debut a fourth exhibition later this month, according to a news release.
One of the three exhibits opening on Oct. 1 is “Metamorphosis,” a national juried exhibit of artwork created with encaustic and/or oil and cold wax. The jurors of the exhibit selected 62 pieces from 380 entries. The works represent artists from 17 U.S. states and Canada. The exhibit is presented in partnership with the International Encaustic Artists.
Another exhibit is “Visual Conversations,” which will be featured in the TCA Master Gallery. It explores the idea of a visual conversation between artists Susan Stover of California and Lisa Pressman of New Jersey. In the exhibit, the two respond to each other’s pieces with an artwork of their own.
Lastly, “A Harwood Steiger Scrapbook” will be presented in partnership with the Tubac Historical Society to feature a sampling of more than 200 fabric designs created by textile artists Harwood and Sophie Steiger. Visitors will see clothing and quilts made from the fabrics, as well as a scrapbook of stories about the lives.
Later this month, on Oct. 29, the TCA Front Gallery will hold the opening of the Fourth Annual Plein Air on the Santa Cruz, which will present artwork created at retreat and workshop held at the Santa Cruz Ranch during the week leading up to the event.
The Tubac Center for the Arts is located at 9 Plaza Road. For more information, visit TubacArts.org.