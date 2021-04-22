The Village of Tubac is among the participants in the USA Today network’s 10Best Readers’ Choice contest for favorite small art towns.
The contest features 20 towns with populations of fewer than 30,000 people and big art scenes.
“This sleepy town and artists colony just outside of Tucson is a popular destination for shoppers who come for the 80-some shops and galleries specializing in colorful arts and crafts,” the Tubac profile for the contest states.
Members of the public can view the participating towns and vote for their favorite once a day at www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-small-town-arts-scene.
Voting will end at 9 a.m, on Monday, April 26. Winners will be announced the following Friday and will receive a badge of recognition as the 10Best Readers’ Choice.