The Tubac Fire District has an array of new equipment to extract people from wrecked automobiles, thanks to a $30,000 grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
TFD said it made the grant request last year in hopes of providing additional extrication equipment for its emergency vehicles as they respond to incidents along the I-19 corridor. Firefighters will now train on the new equipment in the coming weeks prior to its deployment.
“This equipment acquisition directly advances the district’s core mission of saving lives and protecting the public,” said TFD board chair Mary Dahl. “The fact that it was paid for by a state grant is an example of staff continuing to go after funding to help offset taxpayers’ contributions to our capital program.”
In a news release, TFD noted that there are 400 miles of roadway in its jurisdiction, including 22 miles of state frontage roads, as well as 48 miles of north and southbound lanes on I-19 and its associated on/off ramps. The district said it averages 64 responses annually to motor vehicle accidents, approximately 6 percent of all its EMS responses for the year.
“With much of the district terrain being desert and occasionally difficult to access, even along the interstate, equipping apparatus with tools that are battery-operated and mobile will increase survivability of patients and enhance the district’s response,” the news release said.