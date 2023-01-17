The Tubac Historical Society is set to celebrate Black History Month in February with an exhibit honoring Lt. Henry Ossian Flipper, an officer with the Buffalo Soldiers who later settled in Nogales.

After being born into slavery in Georgia in 1856, Flipper became the first Black graduate of West Point Military Academy in 1877. However, while serving at Ft. Davis in Texas, he was court-marshaled and dismissed from the Army after an unjust accusation of embezzlement.



Tags

Load comments