The Tubac Historical Society is set to celebrate Black History Month in February with an exhibit honoring Lt. Henry Ossian Flipper, an officer with the Buffalo Soldiers who later settled in Nogales.
After being born into slavery in Georgia in 1856, Flipper became the first Black graduate of West Point Military Academy in 1877. However, while serving at Ft. Davis in Texas, he was court-marshaled and dismissed from the Army after an unjust accusation of embezzlement.
“Undeterred by this, he reinvented himself and went on to forge a career as an engineer, Spanish translator, Justice Department special agent, inventor, author, historian and newspaper editor,” the Tubac Historical Society said in a news release.
Flipper spent much of the 1880s and 1890s in Nogales, where he examined and adjudicated thousands of early land grants. He used his bilingual skills to negotiate with representatives of the Elias-Camou Land Grant for the square mile that marked Nogales’ original city limits.
“This gave Nogalians the right to own the property they resided on,” according to a plaque in Flipper’s honor at the Mingus Memorial Park, near the former entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers base of Camp Little in Nogales.
Flipper fought until his death in 1940 to have his rank restored in the Army. However, it wasn’t until 1976 that he was granted an honorable discharge. In 1999, President Bill Clinton issued him a full pardon.
“In spite of facing continual racism and unfair accusations throughout his life, he embodied a perfect example of 2023’s Black History Month theme of ‘Black Resistance,’” the Tubac Historical Society said.
The exhibit will be on display throughout the month of February.
The Tubac Historical Society is located at 6 Burruel St. and open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays. For more information, call (520) 398-2020.