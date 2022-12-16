The Tubac Nature Center, which promotes nature education and recreation along the Santa Cruz River, recently acquired 17 acres near the river from the Tubac Golf Resort.
“Through the generosity of the Allred family that owns and operates the resort, the Nature Center purchased the land at a bargain price,” the organization said in a news release.
The TNC negotiated the deal with golf resort owner Mike Allred and general manager Hank Swiggett. Jim Hood, a member of the Tubac Nature Center, provided the funds for the purchase.
The land runs along Bridge Road between the Tubac Community Center on the north and the intersection of Bridge Road and Calle Iglesia on the south. It abuts another parcel of land on the east, already protected by a conservation easement, through which the river flows.
The TNC said it plans to develop a trail through the parcel that will connect with the community center property, where the nature center is housed, and the Anza Trail where it crosses Bridge Road.
“The Nature Center is currently in discussions with other owners along this section of the river that it hopes will lead to additional protection of the river and its adjoining forest,” the news release said.
The newly acquired land is just north of Ron Morriss Park, where the Tubac hawk watch takes place in March each year. According to the nature center, management at the Tubac Golf Resort has expressed interest in working with the TNC to expand the trail system in the area to increase the opportunities for residents and visitors to bird, nature study and hike. To learn more, contact the center via email at tubac.nature.center.2019@gmail.com, or visit tubacnaturecenter.com.