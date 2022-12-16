TNC

James Karp, Tubac Nature Center president, is flanked by Vickey Pettypool, director of sales and marketing at the Tubac Golf Resort, and Hank Swiggett, the resort’s general manager.

 Contributed photo

The Tubac Nature Center, which promotes nature education and recreation along the Santa Cruz River, recently acquired 17 acres near the river from the Tubac Golf Resort. 

“Through the generosity of the Allred family that owns and operates the resort, the Nature Center purchased the land at a bargain price,” the organization said in a news release.



