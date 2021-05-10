The Village of Tubac was the top finisher in the USA Today network’s 10Best Readers’ Choice contest for favorite small art towns.
Experts and 10Best editors chose 20 towns with populations of fewer than 30,000 people and big art scenes, then asked the public to vote online for their favorite.
After voting ended on April 26, Tubac had amassed the most votes, ahead of towns such as Gatlinburg, Tenn. and Taos, N.M.
“Thank you to all who voted and helped Tubac achieve this great honor. Together we put our village on the best of the best list,” Ivan Drechsler of the Tubac Chamber of Commerce said in an email announcement after Tubac was named the winner on May 7.