Tubac Presidio State Historic Park is hosting its first outdoor art exhibition.
The exhibit, titled “The Exuberance! An Artistic and Botanic Experience,” showcases Tubac and other Arizona artists’ creations of garden sculptures, outdoor art installations and contemporary garden vignettes. It opened Nov. 14 and will remain on display through April 30.
“Tubac’s reputation for ‘where art and history meet’ is the central theme of the show,” the park said in a news release. “However, many artists have chosen to create pieces that also address environmental issues, sustainability, climate change, naturalism and the use of native plants.”
Approximately 45 pieces created by 25 artists are included in the exhibit. Six are considered “major pieces” due to their size and complexity.
“To create art in 3D and expose the art piece to extreme weather conditions challenged my colleagues to participate,” said curator Myrna York, who is an artist herself. “Some do not consider themselves artists but are true lovers of art and the outdoors. So the blending of the two makes a very unique and exciting show.”
York came up with the concept for the show and approached Shannon Stone, the director of Tubac Presidio State Historic Park.
“I liked the idea that the exhibit offers an opportunity to newer artists and helps them to establish themselves as artists,” Stone said. “It’s also a new and inviting way for visitors to experience the park, and we hope it will draw both new and previous visitors.”
“The Exuberance!” will be available to view during the park’s operating hours, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, and is included with admission.
Free guided tours, called “Garden Crawls,” will include some of the artists, who will describe their pieces and the inspiration for them. The tour schedule will be available on the exhibit’s website, www.tubacpresidio.org/exuberance-experience. The website also contains a list of participating artists and the inspiration behind their artwork.
All of the pieces in the show will be available in an online auction that will be held April 10-17.