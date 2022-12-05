Carolina Arizpe prepares an elote during Saturday’s Fiesta de Tumacácori. Arizpe and her daughter, Carmen Espinoza, provide regular cooking demonstrations at the Tumacácori National Historical Park, teaching visitors to make flour and corn tortillas.
Carmen Espinoza keeps busy preparing chicharrones and beans. Espinoza teaches visitors to make flour and corn tortillas at Tumacácori National Historic Park – taking after her mother, Carolina Arizpe, who’s done the same demonstrations for 37 years.
Charros y Modelos de Tucson – a regular performance group at the Fiesta de Tumacácori – makes waves with visitors.
Crowds gathered under cloudy skies Saturday to explore local art, homemade food, and National Park Service demonstrations.
Betsy Brown works on a new creation for her Rio Rico-based business, Cute As Bows.
Performers with Danzacultura Mexicana, a Tucson-based troupe, model traditional dresses created by designer Carmen Baron.
Young shoppers browse the handmade items from the Rio Rico-based business, Cute As Bows.
The sounds of trumpets, violins and guitars echoed through the Tumacácori National Historic Park Saturday for the park’s annual winter festival.
As musicians and dancers performed Saturday afternoon, visitors snacked on elote and tacos while children raced across the wet grass at Tumacácori National Historic Park.
Members of the Knights of Columbus sold fresh jalapeños, tomatoes and squash at Saturday’s festival.
Melanie Rawlins brushes off one of Pancho’s wings. The bird - a vermilion flycatcher – greeted guests at the Tumacácari National Historic Park Saturday.
Tucson-based dancers Silva and Victoria Lopez perform traditional Mexican techniques at Satuday’s fiesta.
Members of Nogales High School’s Mariachi Apache gathered beneath a tarp Saturday afternoon to avoid possible rainfall – playing songs that ranged from traditional mariachi tunes to Christmas carols.
Performers with Danzacultura Mexicana discuss folkloric dancing with the crowd.
Despite rainy weather and cloudy skies, dozens turned out for the 2022 Fiesta de Tumacácori on Saturday - some in search of elote, tacos de birria and hot chocolate.
Nogales High School’s Mariachi Apache performs at Saturday’s Fiesta de Tumacácori.
Visitors admire a traditional folkloric dress, created by Tucson designer Carmen Baron.
It takes more than two hours to drive from Guadalupe, a town near Phoenix, to Tumacácori. That didn’t stop Alex Espuma, who made the trek to participate in the annual Fiesta de Tumacácori over the weekend.
Despite the distance, Espuma sees the area as a place of familiarity: his father, originally from Tubac, brought him back to Santa Cruz County for camping trips.
“I just like the scenery, the atmosphere, the southern – you know, the desert,” he said of Southern Arizona. “That’s home to me.”
And despite misty clouds that hovered between the mountains on Saturday, followed by steady rain showers on Sunday, the annual Fiesta de Tumacácori attracted dozens of visitors to Tumacácori National Historical Park. And while some events were trimmed down due to the weather, Carolina Arizpe pointed out that the weekend’s festival marked a return after two years of cancellation.
Arizpe, a Nogales resident, first learned to make corn tortillas by hand as a child. And for nearly four decades, she told the NI, she’s been leading tortilla-making demonstrations at the park. With COVID-19, those cultural events were put on hold.
“There wasn’t a celebration, either,” she added, referring to the festival.
Saturday afternoon, Arizpe worked quickly alongside her daughter, Carmen Espinoza, who also leads demonstrations. Espinoza loaded chicharrones and beans onto hot corn tortillas, doling out plates to customer after customer.
Huddled beneath a tarp, Nogales High School’s Mariachi Apache performed songs ranging from traditional Mexican tunes to early Christmas carols. And Charros y Modelos Tucson, a cultural organization that features Mexican dancing horses, stood by the stage after their own performance, greeting visitors before heading back north.
Group member Pamela Reed, who grew up in Rio Rico, noted that returning to the festival brought back memories – as a high school student, she’d volunteered at the celebration.
“I’m like, ‘I remember being here, but it’s been years,’” she grinned.