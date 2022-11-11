Fiesta 2019

Pablo Waila from San Xavier performs on the main stage during the 2019 Tumacácori Fiesta.

 File photo by Jonathan Clark

La Fiesta de Tumacácori, an annual celebration of the cultures that have lived in and influenced the historical Santa Cruz Valley, is finally set for its 50th edition.

After being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two-day event at Tumacácori National Historical Park is scheduled to return on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.

Fiesta

A boy takes a whack at a piñata during the 2019 Tumacácori Fiesta.


