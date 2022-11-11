La Fiesta de Tumacácori, an annual celebration of the cultures that have lived in and influenced the historical Santa Cruz Valley, is finally set for its 50th edition.
After being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two-day event at Tumacácori National Historical Park is scheduled to return on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.
The fiesta features Native American, Mexican and Southwest food, crafts and performances. A multicultural Catholic Mass will be celebrated in front of the historic Tumacácori Mission church on Sunday morning, led by Bishop Edward Weisenburger, of the Tucson Diocese and Monsignor Leopoldo Gonzalez of the Nogales, Sonora Diocese.
Dozens of local non-profit, historical, cultural, environmental and religious organizations will sell food and hand-crafted items during the weekend. All-day, continuous entertainment on the main stage will feature a variety of dance and music groups representing many cultural traditions.
Visitors can enjoy demonstrations including carving, pottery making and O’odham basket-weaving. Guided tours of the historic mission will be available both days, as well as guided walks to the Santa Cruz River.
The hands-on “Discovery Corner” will be the site of family-friendly activities such as piñata-breaking, historical clothing and nature-based games.
At 10 a.m. Sunday, a procession begins in front of the park’s visitor center, leading through the fiesta grounds and ending in front of the mission church. The multicultural Catholic Mass begins when the procession arrives at approximately 10:30 a.m. No photos are permitted during the procession or Mass, or while sacred dances are being performed.
For more information, call the park visitor center at (520) 377-5060.
(From a news release submitted by Tumacácori National Historical Park.)