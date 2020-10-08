With Día de los Muertos approaching on Nov. 2, Tumacácori National Historical Park is offering the public the chance to remember deceased friends and loved ones, including those lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, via two community installations.
In the first, a traditional Día de los Muertos altar with offerings in memory of loved ones will be set up in the park’s historic mission church.
From Saturday, Oct. 17 through Wednesday, Nov. 2, visitors are invited to leave photographs, gifts, tokens, messages, toys or other traditional items as part of this community installation. Personal items left on the altar can be collected from the park Nov. 3 to 6.
For the second installation, seven-day candles provided by the park will line the trails through the church and cemetery on Día de los Muertos. The candles will be decorated with candle covers featuring the names and images of lost loved ones, submitted by friends, neighbors and visitors from around the world.
“Anyone can submit a loved one to be honored, even if they cannot attend the event in person,” the park said in a news release.
To submit a candle cover, email an image (portrait orientation, if possible) with the person’s name and a short message of up to 40 characters to NPS_TUMA_Information@nps.gov. The memorial will be printed and wrapped around a candle and a copy will be displayed over the altar.
Email submissions will be accepted through Oct. 25, and community members are also welcome to decorate their own candle and deliver it to the park in person.
On the evening of Día de los Muertos, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 2, the park will offer free entrance for visitors to commemorate the holiday. Visitors will be able to see the personalized candles as they walk the candlelit trail through the church and cemetery.
Visitors are asked to use face coverings and follow social distancing practices.
For more information, call the park’s visitor center at (520) 377-5060 or see nps.gov/tuma.