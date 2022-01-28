Tumacácori National Historical Park will open its doors to visitors on two upcoming evenings so they can enjoy the clear, starry night skies that Southern Arizona is famous for.
In an announcement, the park said it “invites visitors to explore the night sky as did those who came before us, including the O’odham who lived in the village of Tumacácori, astronomers like Father Kino who established the mission, and settlers and cowboys who camped under the stars after the mission was abandoned.”
On Wednesday, Feb. 2, the park and mission grounds will reopen from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for a “Starry Night” event, with telescope viewing provided by Tucson Amateur Astronomical Association. Visitors should bring a flashlight (with a red filter, if possible) and dress for the weather.
“View the sky through telescopes, photograph the sky with your camera, or explore the mission grounds by candlelight,” the park said.
Then on Wednesday, March 16, a park ranger will lead a nighttime hike of about two miles on the Anza Trail.
Participants should meet at 6 p.m. at the trailhead across from the Tumacácori Post Office, just north of the TNHP parking lot. Wear hiking shoes and carry water. No dogs are permitted on this hike.
“Bring your flashlight, but don’t plan to use it; the moon will be your night-light,” the park said.
Entrance to the park costs $10 per adult, free for federal pass holders and children under 16. For more information, call (520) 377-5060 or see www.nps.gov/tuma.
TNHP has been designated as an International Dark Sky Park by the Dark Sky Association due to its night sky quality and efforts to promote the benefits of natural nighttime darkness.