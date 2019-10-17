Tumacácori National Historical Park is preparing to celebrate Día de los Muertos with an evening of family fun including an outdoor screening of “Coco,” the Disney-Pixar film that features many cultural traditions from the Day of the Dead.
The celebration begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 and wraps up at 8:30 p.m., with the movie screening set to start at 6 p.m. In addition to blankets, mats and camp chairs for the movie-viewing, visitors are invited to bring a picnic dinner. (No glass, please.)
Before the movie begins, free tickets will be available for popcorn, provided by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s office. Visitors will also have the chance to create a colorful mask or have their face painted. Candles will light the church and cemetery for those wishing to explore the mission grounds.
In advance of the event, a traditional Día de los Muertos altar will be set up in the park’s historic church.
From Friday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 3, all visitors will be invited to leave photographs, gifts, tokens, messages, toys or other traditional items on the altar as “ofrendas” (offerings) in memory of loved ones. Personal items left on the altar can be collected from the park during the week following Día de los Muertos, through Nov. 8.
“Tumacácori is proud to celebrate this beloved holiday with friends, neighbors and visitors from around the world,” Park Superintendent Bob Love said in a news release.
For more information, call (520) 377-5060 or see nps.gov/tuma.