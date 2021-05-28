Tumacácori National Historical Park has its first new orientation film in nearly 50 years.
“Tumacácori: A Cultural Crossroads” is a 17-plus minute narrated documentary featuring sweeping aerial views of the mission grounds and surrounding landscape, ground-level shots of the park’s historic mission and archaeological sites, and interviews with park interpreters, academics, and O’odham elders and artisans.
There are shots of O’odham dances and the park’s annual fiesta, as well as historical re-enactments of both daily life and momentous occasions, such as the arrival of Jesuit missionary Father Eusebio Kino. It also details the efforts to restore and preserve the historic mission church.
“While the park’s previous film has served us well for many years and has great information, it was just time to retire it,” Park Superintendent Bob Love said in a news release. “We are tremendously grateful to the re-enactors, the speakers, to everyone who provided guidance, expertise, assistance, costumes, and settings. . . this movie would not have been possible without them.”
According to the news release, most national parks feature an orientation film to provide a broad overview of the site’s history and resources.
“These films are intended to entice visitors to discover for themselves more of the park’s purpose and meanings,” it said.
And while Tumacácori’s video viewing room remains closed due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the new film can be viewed at the park’s website at nps.gov/tuma.
The previous orientation film, created in the late 1970s, is still available on the park website as well, and will be available alongside the new video in the park’s viewing room once it re-opens.