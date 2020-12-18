Denisse Ortega, the former children’s coordinator for the local library system, has been promoted to senior librarian/supervisor. The promotion was effective in November, according to Library Director Danitza Lopez.
Ortega has worked for the libraries for four years, taking on responsibilities such as tutoring and coordinating summer programs and the Lego club. She now supervises all staff at the four library branches in Nogales, Rio Rico, Tubac and Sonoita.
In turn, Laura Rodriguez has been promoted to children’s coordinator for libraries, filling the role vacated by Ortega.
After previously serving as a tutor at the Rio Rico Library, Rodriguez will now be in charge of the children’s library and related programming for the entire library system.