If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Hilltop Gallery in Nogales is set to open its 2021-2022 Art Season with the exhibit “Donde Mueren Los Sueños/Where Dreams Die.”
Exhibit curator Michele Maggiora, a Tucson-based artist, was inspired by the efforts of Alvaro Enciso to install hand-crafted crosses to mark the places where migrants died while crossing the desert.
The display includes work by 13 artists from both sides of the border who have expressed their reactions to migrant deaths with paintings, sculpture, photography, textiles, constructions, music and poetry.
An opening reception is set for noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12. It will be a “casual picnic,” with small groups of viewers taking turns to meet the artists and view the art. Safety protocols, including masks and social distancing, will be required inside the gallery.
Discussions and readings will be presented during the afternoon, led by Enciso and author Todd Miller.
“I feel that this exhibit is a beautiful artistic expression and an excellent teaching tool to raise awareness of this sad situation,” Maggiora said in a news release submitted by the gallery.
The exhibit will remain on display at the gallery until Oct. 14.
Hilltop Gallery, located at 730 Hill Top Dr., is open noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.