A pair of local organizations are partnering up to give away food boxes including meat, dairy products and produce on Monday.
The drive-through distribution will take place from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Oct. 5, said Yolanda Soto, executive director of the Borderland Food Rescue. The brothers and sisters of charity, a group established in response to the COVID-19 crisis to help local residents, will hand out the boxes at the Monsignor Duval Community Center at 780 Western Ave.
Soto said the 34-pound USDA food boxes will contain a gallon of 2 percent milk, mozzarella and cottage cheese, yogurt, fruits and vegetables and pre-cooked chicken.
Borderland will be distributing boxes in Pima County on Saturday and any unclaimed food will be available on Monday in Nogales – Soto said she’s hoping to bring at least 200 boxes to Western Avenue.
Any community member is eligible to pick up a food box, and Soto said COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.
Additional Nogales distributions are planned for Oct. 19 and Nov. 2.
Soto added that the brothers and sisters of charity started distributing produce from the community center earlier this year, but had stopped in recent months, which are the off-season for produce importing. They’re hoping to pick back up when the produce season picks up steam again later this year.