Two local jazz bands recently received $1,000 donations each from the Valle Verde Rotary Club of Green Valley.
The bands at Nogales and Rio Rico high schools were among the seven school bands from Southern Arizona that received the checks at the club’s meeting on April 1. Band directors Donald Heaton of NHS and Quinn O’Donnell of RRHS accepted the donations on behalf of their programs.
The Valle Verde Rotary Club has traditionally presented the “Jazz In The Desert” concert event as a major fundraiser, to the benefit of area schools’ jazz bands and other Rotary projects.
When the COVID-19 pandemic ruled out a live jazz event in 2021, the club launched “Jazz In The Desert Reimagined” in November 2020 as a “non-event event.” Efforts to solicit contributions and sponsorships, the club said, were overwhelmingly successful.