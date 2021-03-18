Emilio Velasquez, justice of the peace in Santa Cruz County, was recently recognized for his work on behalf of community members affected by mental illness and addiction.
He received the Judicial Officer Mental Health Criminal Justice Collaboration award on Feb. 10 from David’s Hope, an Arizona-based organization that works to reduce incarceration and promote treatment for people with mental illness and addictions.
During a virtual award ceremony, Mary Lou Brncik, the organization’s director, said Velasquez had been “instrumental in creating awareness and changing mindsets related to mental disorders and addiction in Santa Cruz County.”
Velasquez was elected to his first four-year term in 2014. During that period, he instituted a drug court program which was the first of its kind in Arizona for a justice court, the county government said in a news release.
He also formed the Mental Health Substance Abuse Community Coalition in Santa Cruz County, which has met regularly since 2019, and he visits local agencies to learn more about interventions and prevention treatments, the news release said.
In addition, he checks in with the agencies to gauge the progress of people enrolled in their services, and uses the information to guide decisions in the courtroom as well as provide personal feedback to the defendant, the county said.
“Such positive feedback coming from a judge has proven to be powerful and has led to an abundance of successful outcomes,” Velasquez said during his acceptance speech.
Velasquez’s interest in mental health issues began in the late 1980s when he was working as a receptionist for a mental health agency in California. He spent years in the mental health field as a counselor and ultimately became regional director.
“It was those years of mental health work and training that ignited his passion for serving those with mental illnesses and drug addictions and has spilled over into his courtroom,” the news release said.
Now working as a justice of the peace, Velasquez said he sees his court as “a second-chance type of court.”
“What I want to do is be able to find programs and I want to be able to align these individuals to be able to seek out the right treatment for their mental health or their addictions,” he said. “One of the things that was really important for me was to make sure that these individuals were being empowered as human beings.”