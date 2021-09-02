If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Nogales Little Mercado consisted of five vendors last Friday, Aug. 27, each setting up their tables with entirely different products: fresh produce, handmade jewelry, plants, home-cooked meals and homemade kombucha.
Elida Carrasco, one of the newest vendors at the Mercado said she started setting up her own stand only about five months ago, bringing with her a small variety of snacks and meals.
She said her most common dishes include banana nut muffins, pumpkin empanadas, and her homemade salsas. Last week, she set out a plate full of stuffed green chilies for her customers to pair with her salsas.
Debbie Senday, another new face at the Mercado, informed visitors and customers about her process in making kombucha, a type of fermented sweet tea.
She pulled out dozens of glass bottles labeled with a variety of flavors and poured samples for visitors to try before buying.
“I figured that maybe I can go in, give a few tastings and see if people like it,” she said. “So I’ve been here since May.”
The Nogales Little Mercado sets up shop every Friday from 4-7 p.m. at 163 N. Morley Ave.