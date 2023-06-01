Veteran’s gravestone stands tall once again Nogales International Jun 1, 2023 Jun 1, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Members of Boy Scout Troop 555 start work on the project. Contributed photo The stone has sunk so far into the earth that only the name was visible. Contributed photo The crew lifts the gravestone out of the earth. Contributed photo By Memorial Day, the gravestone was back above ground, standing tall and decorated with a U.S. flag. Photo by Jonathan Clark Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Community members gathered at the Nogales City Cemetery on Feb. 25 to excavate and realign the grave of Antoine Delhousaye, a World War I and II veteran.They returned last Sunday to clean the gravesite and adorn it, along with the graves of other veterans buried at the cemetery, in preparation for Memorial Day.The work to realign Delhousaye’s gravestone was organized by the VFW Auxiliary Santa Cruz 2066 in partnership with VFW Post 2066 and Boy Scout Troop 555.The organizers said they plan to conduct similar projects throughout the year. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments Trending Stories Former downtown store catches fire for second time in six months SCVUSD hires new principal, elementary assistant principal Bracker blurs line between public office, private business Pierson graduates take 'first step into adulthood' BP responds to cross-border projectiles, finds ball-shaped drug bundles Tubac residents push back on housing development plans ‘A question of luck’: Post-Title 42, migrants camp at DeConcini port State budget includes $8.6M for local interchanges Local artist wins congressional art competition For hundreds at Rio Rico, a major milestone Submit News If you're interested in submitting stories, click submit below. Submit