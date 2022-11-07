Veterans Day will once again be commemorated with a parade, ceremony and reception in Nogales.
In a news release, organizers said events planned by the American Legion Ridge Igo Post 23 and Santa Cruz County Veterans of Foreign Wars will kick off at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, when parade participants assemble in front of the U. S. Post Office on Morley Avenue.
The parade itself begins at 10 a.m., and will be led by the American Legion Color Guard. Other veterans organizations, along with public safety agencies and school, youth and community groups, will also take part.
The parade will head south on Morley Avenue to Park Street, then north on Grand Avenue into the entrance of Pep Boys and parking lot east of the Nogales Public Library, where it will disassemble.
At the conclusion of the parade, military units will proceed to the Wall of Honor at Jesus Cordova Park in front of City Hall, where the Veterans Day ceremony will begin at approximately 11 a.m.
The ceremony will include opening ceremonial rites, speeches, a wreath presentation and closing ceremonies.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a reception at the VFW Post. Food and beverages (soft drinks and water) will be provided free of charge, with sponsorship from the City of Nogales.