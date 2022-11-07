Veterans Day

Jesus Barrios of the American Legion retires the U.S. flag at the end of the 2021 Veterans Day ceremony at City Hall.

 File photo by Jonathan Clark

Veterans Day will once again be commemorated with a parade, ceremony and reception in Nogales.

In a news release, organizers said events planned by the American Legion Ridge Igo Post 23 and Santa Cruz County Veterans of Foreign Wars will kick off at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, when parade participants assemble in front of the U. S. Post Office on Morley Avenue.



