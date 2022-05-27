Victoria Sophia Felix enjoys being a leader. She was the student body president at Nogales High School and the salutatorian of the Class of 2022.
In the fall, she’ll enter the University of Arizona on a scholarship to study in the Eller College of Management and the Honors College. She plans to major in business management and earn a sports management certificate.
Felix praised the business curriculum at Nogales High School and said the FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) “has been my home for a long time.”
“I’m a leader around school. So definitely business management was the area I loved the most because I understood it the best, because I had been doing real-world scenarios,” she said.
Felix’s weighted GPA was 4.8 and she is bilingual, speaking English and Spanish. She feels she’s better at reading and writing Spanish than speaking it, however.
A middle child, Felix has an older sister and a younger brother. Her parents are Veronica and Ralph Felix.
“My parents are definitely my biggest supporters. My parents always said, ‘Reach for the top.’ They never made us worry about the small stuff. They said, ‘If you have a dream, go for it.’”
Felix has been involved with many school programs.
“I love student government and it’s a passion of mine. I didn’t expect that, because people would talk really bad about politics,” she said.
Felix was secretary of FBLA this year, was in the National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society, and served as president of the National Technical Honor Society.
She is also a three-year member of the Mariposa Community Health Center’s Mariposa Youth Coalition. She participated in the health center’s Summer Youth Institute last year.
“It was really fun and I made a lot of friends there, people I never would have spoken to before,” she said.
Her required senior project resulted from experiences with the health center’s offerings, she said.
“The information I got, I put it into my senior project, which was ‘Deterioration of Adolescent Mental Health,’” she said.
Pandemic effect
Among her other high school activities, Felix was on the cheer squad as a freshman, and was cheer manager this year. She was a track and field team member for three years, starting as a sophomore, competing in shot put, discus and javelin.
A memorable high school teacher is Jennifer Valenzuela, she said.
“She’s the teacher who made me love chemistry,” she said. “If I needed help on my math homework, she was always available to help me.”
The COVID-19 pandemic was a significant aspect of Felix’s high school years. When asked to assess that, she said, “I think my drive to be student body president and be a leader, definitely would have been the same.”
But she saw that her mental health was affected.
“I started to get really anxious” about uncertainties, she said, and questioned why things were happening the way they did. Her grandfather died during the pandemic and she wasn’t able to see him before that. She said her friends all knew someone who died from COVID.
Felix observed that her circle of friends decreased during the pandemic.
“It was crazy to see how many people you talk to a day on campus, versus how many you talk to when you don’t see them,” she said, noting: “Over the two years when we were home, I only talked with five people.”
But when she returned to campus, she found she was able to resume her friendships.
“The environment on campus was different (from being home), but most of the friendships were still there,” she said.