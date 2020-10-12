Just in time for election season, a pair of voting-themed exhibits have gone on display at the Tubac Center of the Arts.
The first, “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America,” is part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and Arizona Humanities Council. TCA described it as “a visual and interactive history of American democracy and what it means to be a citizen.”
TCA partnered with the Tubac Historical Society to present a local “Tubac Voting Story” as a supplement to the exhibition. “Visitors will learn about the community of Tubac and the power of a vote,” it said.
The exhibit, scheduled to run through Nov. 15, is aimed at people of all ages and is supplemented with docent-led learning activities for children and adults.
“Engaging interactive kiosks, videos, memorabilia and games guide visitors of all ages in a timely learning experience,” the art center said.
In observance of COVID-19 safety practices, visitors are encouraged to register in advance at tubacarts.org/voices-votes to experience the exhibit. Face masks are required and gloves and hand sanitizer are provided at the gallery.
A companion art exhibition called “Raise Your Voice,” juried by Tucson artist and University of Arizona professor emeritus Barbara Rogers, celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and women’s right to vote. It features 40 works of art by artists from 15 states.