Dozens of volunteers turned out last Saturday to help clean up the Santa Cruz River.
The crew of approximately 120 volunteers, which included residents of Amado, Arivaca, Nogales, Rio Rico, Tubac and even British Columbia, Canada, braved the wet and chilly weather to collect 250 bags worth of trash, as well as 110 tires (some with rims), a refrigerator and a propane tank.
Teams from organizations including the Anza Trail Coalition, Amado and Arivaca Citizens, Avalon Gardens, Barrio Master HOA, Border Community Alliance, Friends of the Santa Cruz River and the Greater Green Valley Community Foundation joined the efforts.
Rio Rico High School and the RRHS JROTC program had a contingent on hand, as did the Santa Cruz County EMT and Fire Academy, Tubac Fire District Pendleton Station, Tubac Pickle Ball and UniSource Electric Services.
“The atmosphere was super charged with energy, enthusiasm and brotherhood,” said Jessy Zamorano, president and executive director of the local nonprofit Santa Cruz County Shining, which organized the cleanup. She noted that after a fire academy and trainee and JROTC cadet were told to leave a large tractor tire that was stuck in the river, they stripped down, jumped in and extracted the tire, rolled it out to a dumpster.
Nickel’s Diner contributed with a lunch of sandwich, chips and cookie, and EPCOR contributed water. Jerry Douglas Leggett played guitar and sang, and was relieved at one point by a pair of firefighters who led a sing-along.
“All in all, it was terrific, with so much trash gathered,” Zamorano said.
Upcoming plans for Santa Cruz County Shining include a road cleanup in the spring and raising funds for the entry fee to join the national organization Keep America Beautiful, she said.