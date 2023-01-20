Dozens of volunteers turned out last Saturday to help clean up the Santa Cruz River.

The crew of approximately 120 volunteers, which included residents of Amado, Arivaca, Nogales, Rio Rico, Tubac and even British Columbia, Canada, braved the wet and chilly weather to collect 250 bags worth of trash, as well as 110 tires (some with rims), a refrigerator and a propane tank.

River Cleanup

These two volunteers made the extra effort to extract a large tire from the river.


