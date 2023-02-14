“Subsequent” was a fitting word for Miguel Valenzuela to spell correctly and win the 2023 Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee.

A year ago, Valenzuela came up just shy of winning the county spelling bee, finishing as the runner-up. But in his subsequent try last Friday, he reached his goal, winning the 2023 bee and earning a trip to the state contest in Phoenix.

Spelling Bee

Alexis Simon of Little Red School speaks to the audience after receiving her runner-up trophy.
Spelling Bee

Spelling bee winner Miguel Valenzuela gets a hug from his mom Myra.


