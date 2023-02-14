“Subsequent” was a fitting word for Miguel Valenzuela to spell correctly and win the 2023 Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee.
A year ago, Valenzuela came up just shy of winning the county spelling bee, finishing as the runner-up. But in his subsequent try last Friday, he reached his goal, winning the 2023 bee and earning a trip to the state contest in Phoenix.
“I feel really exhilarated because it’s the first time I’ve made it this far, to first place in the county. And I get to go to the state,” he told the NI afterward, adding: “I really want to thank my parents for helping me every step of the way, teaching me the words one-by-one.”
Valenzuela, a seventh-grader at Wade Carpenter Middle School, came out on top after eight one-on-one rounds with runner-up Alexis Simon, a seventh-grade student at Little Red School.
Simon, another spelling bee veteran, also credited her family for helping her study for the competition, telling the audience gathered at the VFW Hall in Nogales: “I really appreciate all the opportunities I’ve had coming here several times, so thank you so much.”
Friday’s county spelling bee started out with 26 elementary and middle schoolers who had qualified by winning their campus and/or district contests. Alfredo Velasquez, the county superintendent of schools, began the event by telling the students that “regardless of what happens here this morning, you are all winners. You gave it your best and that’s what matters the most.”
After the bee’s first two rounds, the field of competitors was cut in half to 13. The third round, which featured words like “exhilarated,” “counterfeit” and “Bangalore,” saw the number of competitors reduced to eight. It also included some drama after the judges ruled that Kimberly Pardo Martinez, a fifth-grader from San Cayetano Elementary School, had incorrectly spelled “infrared.”
However, after someone challenged the ruling, the sound engineers replayed Kimberly’s spelling and decided that in fact, she had spelled it correctly.
The next two rounds saw competitors correctly spell “Vesuvian,” “cirque,” “pneumonia” and “trilby,” while others were eliminated on words such as “Sanskrit,” “mullioned,” “arcturus” and “chiasmus.”
There were just three students left to start Round 6 – Valenzuela, Simon and Pardo Martinez – but the word “misericords” reduced the competition to just Valenzuela and Simon.
The two finalists each spelled their words correctly for the next five rounds. In Round 12, Valenzuela missed his word, but so did Simon, and the bee continued.
In the next round, Valenzuela was correct on “vacuousness,” but Simon misspelled “hackneyed.” That meant Valenzuela had to correctly spell one more word to win. However, the word “inimical” tripped him up.
Speaking afterward, Valenzuela said many of the words he had to spell during the bee “were pretty easy – some words were hard,” and he put “inimical” in the latter category.
“There were a lot of i’s and e’s,” he said.
But he had another chance in the next round, finishing with correct spellings of “bumptious” and “subsequent” to take home the first-place trophy.
Hard work pays off
Valenzuela’s mother Mayra, who he thanked in his post-win remarks to the crowd, told the NI she felt “so excited and so proud” of her son’s achievement.
“He has worked so hard to get to this place. Every year since the fourth, third grade, he’s always wanted to get to this place and he finally did it,” she said.
Asked about Miguel’s spelling bee preparation, Mayra Valenzuela said: “We worked on the pronunciation. Googling words, looking in the dictionary, seeing the words, what they mean. Flash cards – doing them five, 10 times each. Just working really hard, since he got out of school until he goes to sleep, practically.”
By winning the county spelling bee, Miguel Valenzuela qualifies for the state competition, set for Saturday, March 18, at the Madison Center for the Arts in Phoenix. The winner of the Arizona bee will advance to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in suburban Washington, D.C.
Frank Gilvin, principal at Wade Carpenter Middle School, said Valenzuela’s first-place finish at the county bee marked “a great day for Miguel and Carpenter. He’s worked really hard, studying and getting ready for this event and we’re very proud of him.”
Asked to expand on Valenzuela’s attributes, Gilvin said: Miguel’s just a great overall student. He works really hard in the classroom. He’s a great kid to be around and a great example of what we want our students to be.”
Simon, the runner-up, earned the praise of her principal as well.
“Alexia is a wonderful student. She is remarkable and works very hard. It is great pleasure to have students that work hard and believe in themselves to succeed and accomplish their goals,” Little Red Superintendent and Principal Kathy Romero told the NI in an email.
All 26 of the spelling bee participants were treated to a post-contest lunch and showered with gifts including medals, backpacks, dictionaries courtesy of the Rio Rico Rotary Club and tablets from the County Superintendent of Schools Office. The Rotary Club also awarded Valenzuela and Simon with a bag of goodies containing gift certificates and other prizes.
Judges for the event were County Treasurer Liz Gutfahr, Justice of the Peace Emilio Velasquez and insurance agent Jovanna Lopez. Larry Frederick was the pronouncer, and Marisol Chiquete-Bolaina and Julie Ulrich were the spelling bee coordinators.