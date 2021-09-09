If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Community members are invited to join the Tumacácori Weed Whackers on Saturday, Sept. 25, to remove invasive weeds from Tumacácori National Historical Park.
The weed removal is being held in conjunction with National Public Lands Day, an annual event in which more than 150,000 volunteers nationwide participate in activities aimed at restoring and caring for public lands.
“Because we know you all missed participating in NPLD in 2020, there will be two opportunities to volunteer at Tumacácori this year,” the park said in a news release.
The first activity, which runs from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., has volunteers join the park’s “Goathead Attack Squad” to remove the invasive puncture vine (a.k.a. “goathead”) from around the historic mission.
“This family-friendly morning will be spent pulling plants and removing seeds from the mission grounds,” the park said, adding that the work will not be especially strenuous, but will require bending and kneeling.
Then from 1 to 3 p.m., there will be a “Weed Walk” on the Anza Trail, which runs through the park and along the Santa Cruz River.
“While taking in the scenery of the area, volunteers will learn from the park’s biological science staff how to identify and remove invasive plants in the field,” the park said.
This activity is described as moderately strenuous and will involve a hike of up to four miles, as well as a “good amount” of bending and kneeling.
Participants in National Public Lands Day activities are encouraged to wear long pants, closed-toe shoes and sun protection, and should bring plenty of water and snacks. Work gloves will be provided, although participants are welcome to bring their own.
Masks are required to be worn inside all federal buildings, including the park’s visitor center, museum and church, though the projects will take place outside with lots of room to practice social distancing. Volunteers will earn service hours and a coupon good for free entrance to any national park or federal fee area. Admission to all national park sites will be free on Sept. 25.
For more information or to sign up to participate, contact Tony Palmer at (520) 377-5096 or Joseph_Palmer@nps.gov.