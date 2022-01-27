From 1866 to 1947, the U.S. Army operated segregated, all-Black units of the U.S. Army known as Buffalo Soldiers. And from 1910 to 1933 Buffalo Soldiers from the 25th Infantry and 10th Cavalry were stationed at the former Camp Little – located in the area that is now Western Avenue in Nogales.
Events planned for this weekend in Nogales aim to honor the Buffalo Soldiers who served here, as well as kick off Black History Month in February.
A tribute ceremony at Karam Park on Morley Avenue starts at noon on Saturday, Jan. 29, with a welcome from Donna Jackson-Houston, founder and president of the Nogales Buffalo Soldiers Legacy Association. Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino will read a proclamation declaring Jan. 29, 2022 as Nogales Buffalo Soldiers Day, and Anthony Powell, a Buffalo Soldier historian and author, will present a keynote address.
Other special guests include Charles Hancock, president of the Southwest Association of Buffalo Soldiers, and descendants and families of Buffalo Soldiers.
Entertainment will be provided by Nogales High School students, who will perform musical and dance pieces.
In addition, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a Nogales Buffalo Soldiers exhibit at Pimeria Alta Historical Society Museum, around the corner from the park in the Old City Hall building at 136 N. Grand Ave. The exhibit includes a World War I Army uniform, and photos of Camp Little and reunions of former students at the segregated Frank Reed School in Nogales.
Then on Sunday, Jan. 30, a ceremony from noon to 2 p.m. at the Nogales City Cemetery to honor the more than 50 Buffalo Soldiers who served at Camp Little and who are now buried at the cemetery. A color guard from Fort Huachuca will present the colors and riders on horseback will be dressed in cavalry uniforms of the late 1800s.
“Although my family and I knew that my grandfather Lucious Franklin Monroe Jackson served in the U.S. Army, it was only last year that we learned he was a member of the legendary Buffalo Soldiers,” Jackson-Houston said in a statement. “With this historic discovery, we realized it was important to celebrate him and all of the Buffalo Soldiers who proudly served at Camp Little, Nogales – known as the Nogales Buffalo Soldiers.”