The Tubac Historical Society recently moved to a building directly across from the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park where, now through Aug. 28, visitors can learn about six historic dude and guest ranches in the local area.
When originally planning the exhibit “Welcome to the Ranch,” Marcia Mason and co-volunteer Betsy Fearnow began with all ranches in this part of the southwest – dude ranches, guest ranches and working ranches.
“There was too much information, so we decided to split it with dude ranches and guest ranches on exhibit now. People had albums, historic information and lots of stories. Researchers contacted some owners who came here as children,” Mason explained.
What is the difference between a dude ranch, a guest ranch and a working ranch? At a dude ranch, a person goes as a visitor but also works. At a guest ranch, a person takes part in a variety of fun activities and doesn’t do any work. A working ranch is just that; a guest has room and board while working at the ranch.
In their heyday, there were between 20 and 30 dude and guest ranches operating in this part of the southwest.
The exhibit highlights six local ranches. Circle Z Ranch in Patagonia started in 1925 and is the oldest continuously operating guest ranch in Arizona. It was the backdrop for several western films, including “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral.”
Owned by Otho Kinsley, Kinsley Ranch in Amado had a variety of entertaining venues, including a restaurant that later became the Cow Palace.
Valle Verde Ranch in Tubac was once 100,000 acres and stretched from the Tubac Presidio south to Carmen, east across the Santa Cruz River and into the Santa Rita foothills. In 1942 it was split into two ranches and one is now for sale.
Rex Ranch in Amado was originally part of the Canoa Spanish land grant where owner Rex Hamaker created a dude ranch. Come and learn about its history since then.
In its heyday between 1941 and 1974, Kenyon Ranch in Tubac operated as guest ranch but hasn’t since then.
Rancho Santa Cruz became a guest ranch in 1944 and included famous guests John Wayne and Stewart Granger. The current owners operate the ranch as a bed and breakfast and as a venue for events.
The exhibit is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday, with the last self-guided tour offered at 4 pm.
Learn more about the Tubac Historical Society at ths-tubac.org or by calling (520) 398-2020.