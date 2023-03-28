A third-grader at Mary L. Welty Elementary School was honored Tuesday in Phoenix for her prizewinning entry in the annual AZ529 Future Career Art Contest sponsored by the office of Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee.

Fernanda Sandoval is one of 14 winners in the contest, which invites Arizona students in grades K-6 to use art to share their dream jobs and how they plan to achieve it. The winners, who come from eight different counties, were selected from a pool of 343 entries, up from 216 last year.

AZ529

Fernanda Sandoval's prizewinning artwork.


