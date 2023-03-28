A third-grader at Mary L. Welty Elementary School was honored Tuesday in Phoenix for her prizewinning entry in the annual AZ529 Future Career Art Contest sponsored by the office of Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee.
Fernanda Sandoval is one of 14 winners in the contest, which invites Arizona students in grades K-6 to use art to share their dream jobs and how they plan to achieve it. The winners, who come from eight different counties, were selected from a pool of 343 entries, up from 216 last year.
Participants were allowed to use any medium that could be put on letter-sized paper. Sandoval’s entry, depicted in the form of a heart, includes three dream jobs. Painter, for which she wrote, “Be creative! and “Follow your dreams!” Teacher, which she explained as “Teaching is fun!” And astronaut, which she plans to achieve by following the motto: “Never give up.”
As part of the contest, Yee presented each contest winner with an AZ529 account worth $529 during a ceremony at the state capitol.
The amount $529 was selected to pay homage to Section 529 of the Internal Revenue Code, which created the AZ529 plan, Yee’s office said in a news release. Money invested tax free in an AZ529 plan can be used for college, community college, vocational training, trade school and private K-12 education.
“We at Welty are so proud to share this glorious news,” Principal Mariebeth Silva said in a news release from the Nogales Unified School District. “Fernanda has demonstrated excellence as a student and as an artist.”