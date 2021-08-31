If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Saumya Tiwari, a fifth-grader at Mary L. Welty Elementary School in Nogales, was one of 20 students from around the state who were selected as winners of the AZ529 Education Savings Plan’s second-annual essay writing contest.
She’ll receive prizes worth $529 for answering the question, “What is your dream job and how do you plan on achieving it in the future?”
Tiwari’s prize-winning essay discussed how she wants to be a successful surgeon after college.
“By saving lives of the people as a surgeon, I will bring joy and happiness to this world!” she wrote.
State Treasurer Kimberly Yee, administrator of the AZ529 plan, and a panel of judges reviewed each submission and scored it based on its ideas, organization and originality of the content provided.
AZ529 offers a tax-advantaged way to set money aside for post-high school educational pursuits. Tiwari and the other essay contest winners will receive funds that can be used for future qualified educational expenses such as tuition for college, trade school or an accredited certificate program.
According to a news release, more than 10,000 new accounts have been opened since the Arizona Treasurer’s Office started administering the plan last fall. The AZ529 plan now has almost $2 billion in assets and more than 95,000 participating accounts. Learn more at www.az529.gov.