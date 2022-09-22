Club

The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Cruz County's headquarters in Nogales.

 File photo

The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Cruz County's International Wine Festival is returning after a two-year hiatus.

The fundraising event will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 at the K Newby Gallery and Sculpture Garden at 15 Tubac Road in Tubac.



Tags

Load comments