Wine festival to benefit Boys and Girls Club set for Oct. 14

Nogales International
Sep 22, 2022

The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Cruz County's International Wine Festival is returning after a two-year hiatus.

The fundraising event will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 at the K Newby Gallery and Sculpture Garden at 15 Tubac Road in Tubac.

Tickets are $75 per person, and all proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club, which serves about 850 local children from ages 5 to 17 with after school programs and activities.

"The club is a safe place for young people to explore their interests, learn new skills and be with friends," the club said in a news release, adding that an annual membership is only $10 per child.

As for the upcoming wine festival, the club said: "Enjoy an evening in a beautiful setting sampling delicious food donated by local restaurants, paired with complimentary wines to tempt your palate."

Music will be provided by David Carranza.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call (520) 287-3733.