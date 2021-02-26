Nogales High School’s Winter Royal Court was honored on Feb. 19 at Apache Stadium, thanks to the efforts of NHS student government leaders including Student Body President Sabina Romero and school administration.
Tags
Load comments
Trending Stories
-
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter after fatally striking cyclist
-
Delayed COVID vaccines arrive, with bonus doses
-
City, town take divergent approaches to legal marijuana
-
RRFD to take over operations at Nogales Suburban
-
Fire breaks out at county landfill in Rio Rico
-
County’s COVID numbers keep improving
-
Cross-border travel limits to continue for 12th month
-
City annexation is back on the table. Will third time be the charm?
-
Second doses continue to dominate county's vaccination effort
-
CBP touts February drug busts totaling $14.3M in Nogales