Kayla Barton and Miguel Hernandez, senior class queen and king.

Nogales High School’s Winter Royal Court was honored on Feb. 19 at Apache Stadium, thanks to the efforts of NHS student government leaders including Student Body President Sabina Romero and school administration.

Eduardo Herrera and Michelle Quezada, senior class prince and princess.
Paulina Garcia and Oscar A. Gallegos, junior class princess and prince.
Michelle Covarrubias and Marco Emiliano Ochoa, sophomore class princess and prince.
Natalie Gamez and Gael Garavito, freshman class princess and prince.
Senior Class President Paulina Bazua, Student Body Treasurer Juan Pablo Mimiaga, Student Body President Sabina Romero, Student Body Secretary Victoria Felix and Student Body Vice-President Jessica Lopez.

