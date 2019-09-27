The Nogales Woman’s Club opened its 2019-2020 club year by honoring Lora Zeinun with the Woman of Distinction Award, a recognition given biennially to a local woman who has performed above and beyond to benefit her community.
Zeinun retired in 1998 from Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital after 24 years of service. She was also instrumental in establishing the Santa Cruz County Provisional Community College District, served on the district’s governing board and worked with Cochise College to provide pre-nursing classes.
She is active with the Santa Cruz Council on Aging and was chosen to be a board member when a new board was established to prevent the closure of the Nogales Senior Center. She is credited with bringing knitting, crochet and quilting classes to the Senior Center, and is a board member of the fledgling Santa Cruz Children’s Museum.
During a Woman’s Club luncheon, Zeinun, accompanied by her daughters and several grandchildren, received accolades from County Schools Superintendent Alfredo Valasquez, Nogales City Councilman Marcelino Varona, Jr. and members of the audience. She was also given a jewelry box that was provided, in part, by J.C. Penney.
“Our thanks to Mrs. Zeinun for all the work she does to better our community,” the Nogales Woman’s Club said in a news release.