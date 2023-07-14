When incoming fifth grader Annabella Fonseca comes home from school, she has a habit of sharing stories with her mother.
“Like sometimes at lunch, when something funny happens,” Fonseca smiled. “Funny stuff, basically.”
When incoming fifth grader Annabella Fonseca comes home from school, she has a habit of sharing stories with her mother.
“Like sometimes at lunch, when something funny happens,” Fonseca smiled. “Funny stuff, basically.”
So when the time came to register for summer activities, she opted for The Art of Storytelling, a two-week workshop held by the County Superintendent’s Office at the Santa Cruz Center.
And by day three, she was busy laughing alongside her peers as they crafted a story about a fly-hunting frog with a British accent.
“What happened next?” instructor Joe Wright prompted the students.
“He exploded,” one suggested.
“He has hiccups,” exclaimed another student. “He started getting hiccups.”
The two-week workshop guides students through centuries of storytelling, starting with cave paintings and campfire stories. Then, Wright said, the young storytellers will delve into short news articles, storyboards, and theatrical works.
As the workshop progressed through its first week, Wright said, students became visibly more comfortable sharing their stories, sitting together, pitching ideas and cracking jokes.
“I’m trying my best, I’m trying to talk to people I don’t know,” said Emma Pou, a fifth grade student who relishes in crafting her own short stories.
On Wednesday, the children sat around makeshift campfires and improvised fantastical tales – a nod, Wright said, to one of the earliest forms of entertainment.
“I’ve always been scared of speech in front of people. But once I tried it, I saw that it wasn’t that bad,” explained Anna Victoria Valenzuela, a fourth grade student. “I get nervous. I get cold feet when I do it, but once you get used to it, it’s pretty fun.”
Wright, a local author and columnist for the NI, walked through the classroom Wednesday, coaching the students through potential plot lines. Storytelling, he asserted, has uses far beyond the academic world.
“I really believe that storytelling is applicable to every part of our lives,” he said. “We tell ourselves stories, everyday. Every time that we think of, ‘what if,’ we’re telling ourselves stories.”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.