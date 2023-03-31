Top row, from left: Nicolas Treto, Oscar Treto, Paula Suarez, master of ceremonies Sinayini Palazuelos, piano teacher Rosalia Insko, Paola Escobosa, Andres Jaime, Sadah Wise and Stephanie Abril. Middle row: Layla Coppola, Jesus Rodriguez, Regina Ronquillo, Rebecca Gomez, Camila Armenta, Emiliano Duarte, Victoria Muñoz, Ava Wise and Roman Lopez. Front row: Luciana Vidal, Analynne Balderrama, Lennon Sene, George Ronquillo, Santiago Robles, Victoria Savinon, Elena Kyriakis, George Wise and Evan Lopez.
Student musicians presented works by Liszt, Beethoven, Mozart, Tchaikowsky, Imagine Dragons, Elton John, Cold Play, Queen and John Lennon when Ebony and Ivory Studio of Nogales hosted its annual piano recital on March 4.
The event, held at the First Baptist Church, also saw several students receive recognition in a variety of categories.
Sight reading awards went to Victoria Savinon (Beginning Level 1), Stephanie Abril (Beginning Level 2), Emiliano Duarte (Beginning Level 3), Nicolas Treto (Beginning Level 4) and Paula Suarez (Intermediate Level 2).
Oscar Treto was recognized as the studio’s most improved student, Abril earned the prize for outstanding performance, and
Sadah Wise took home the best performance award, as well as the students’ choice award for best performance.
“Congratulations to all students on a wonderful recital,” the studio said in a news release.
Learn more about Ebony and Ivory Studio at (520) 604-6397.