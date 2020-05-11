Student musicians presented works by Edvard Grieg, Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Elton John, Queen, and Lennon and McCartney when Ebony and Ivory Studio of Nogales hosted its annual piano recital at the First Baptist Church.
Awards were presented to students in several categories during the Feb. 29 event.
Standouts in the area of sight reading were Jose Antonio Lugo (Beginning Level 1), Simone Woodard-Starr (Beginning Level 2), Sadah Wise (Beginning Level 3), Paula Suarez (Intermediate Level 1), Sinayini Suarez (Intermediate Level 2) and Oscar Treto (Intermediate Level 3 award).
Treto was recognized as the studio’s most improved student, Sofia Pompa earned the prize for outstanding performance, and Sinayini Suarez took home the best performance award.
The students’ choice award for best performance went to Layla Coppola. “Congratulations to all students on a wonderful recital,” the studio said in a news release.
Learn more about the studio at (520) 604-6397.