Sophia Sainz-Leon, 11, donated a load of supplies to the Santa Cruz County Humane Society in Nogales, her hometown. The goods were delivered and accepted on Sept. 19 by humane society volunteers and board president, Sue Rogers.
The donation came after Sainz-Leon completed the Philanthropy And Volunteerism in Education (PAVE) program this summer and started a GoFundMe campaign in support of the humane society.
In 30 days, she raised $380, which she then used to buy goods for the animal shelter – a purchase that was augmented by a donation from the Pet Food Depot in Scottsdale.