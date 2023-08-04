The SEEDS Farm Leaders - Summer Training Cohort is made up of studens from Pierson and Nogales high schools. Top, from left: Peter Cervantes, Juan Sarmiento, Sheyla Machado, Jesus Garcia and Anthony Berrellez. Bottom from left: Sofia Sarmiento, Yazmin Grijalva and Denisse Valdez
Contributed photo
During a youth-led workshop, kids discuss their visions to create a more vibrant Nogales community for young adults.
Seeds Community Agriculture, a local group dedicated to teaching youth how to farm, is slated to complete its small-scale farm at the end of the summer.
According to Director Cesar Lopez, local students have taken part in building and planting produce in the group’s new Seeds Farm, located at the Lagunas de Anza Wetlands in Nogales. He said the farm is intended to bring the community together by sharing knowledge about farming, gardening and water harvesting.
“We hope to finish building and planting at Seeds Farm by the end of this summer and look forward to having education programing for the community, teachers and students at Seeds Farm and Las Lagunas,” Lopez said.
This summer, he added, the group also hosted participants from the Mariposa Youth Coalition Summer Program during a farm work day, led by Seeds Farm leaders. The collaboration consisted of mini-workshops about planting summer vegetables and making compost, as well as a guided tour of the Seeds Farm.
To learn more about Seeds Community Agriculture, visit @seeds_semillas_ on Instagram or email seedsyac@gmail.com.