Seeds Community Agriculture, a local group dedicated to teaching youth how to farm, is slated to complete its small-scale farm at the end of the summer.

According to Director Cesar Lopez, local students have taken part in building and planting produce in the group’s new Seeds Farm, located at the Lagunas de Anza Wetlands in Nogales. He said the farm is intended to bring the community together by sharing knowledge about farming, gardening and water harvesting.



