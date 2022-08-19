A braking practice sometimes used on diesel vehicles has been banned across Santa Cruz County – a county that sees upwards of 300,000 truck crossings per year through the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales.
The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously at a meeting on Tuesday to ban compression release engine braking.
“The county, and I believe at least two of the supervisors, have received complaints in the Tubac area, as well as Exit 12, about the engine braking noises,” said County Manager Jennifer St. John.
The Town of Patagonia, St. John added, had already enacted a similar ordinance. Town documents show the idea came about in Patagonia’s 2021 General Plan, as town staff considered methods to reduce traffic along State Route 82.
County staff held a public hearing on the matter on Tuesday morning, though no residents commented in favor or against the potential ban.
“OK,” said District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker after a short silence. “I think we're good.”
Later that morning, the new ordinance was approved.
Consequences and violations
Compression release engine braking is a practice in which a driver stops or decelerates their vehicle using a specific device on the engine. The method, also referred to as a “Jake Brake,” allows the truck’s cylinders to release compressed air, according to Jacobs Vehicle Systems, a company that manufactures commercial vehicles.
Bracker, whose district includes parts of Rio Rico and the entirety of Tubac, said he’d caught wind of complaints near the Border Patrol’s checkpoint on Interstate 19 between Tubac and Amado.
“We have a lot of semis using their compression brakes to slow their vehicles down,” he added.
The ordinance allows any state-certified peace officer to enforce the ban, though Bracker said he’d worked particularly with the Sheriff’s Office in discussing the potential law.
And according to the new ordinance, individuals who violate the ban can be fined up to $250.