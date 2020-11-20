The number of people seeking unemployment benefits in Santa Cruz County rose for the second-straight month in October, according to a report released Thursday by the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity.
The report showed that 2,502 local people sought jobless benefits last month, up from 2,135 in September and 1,878 in August.
Meanwhile, the total number of people employed in Santa Cruz County fell to 16,800 in October from 16,964 in September.
Those factors sent the local unemployment rate up to 13 percent in October, from 11.2 percent in September and 10.4 percent in August.
Only Yuma, at 15.6 percent, had a higher jobless rate among Arizona’s 15 counties last month.
The two worst employment months in Santa Cruz County since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic were April and July, when the number of local unemployment claims eclipsed 3,000 and the jobless rate reached around 16 percent.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate spiked to 8 percent in October from 6.5 percent in September, according to the new Department of Economic Opportunity report. Even so, the state’s labor force grew slightly last month, by 11,320 individuals or 0.3 percent.
During the same month-to-month period, the U.S. unemployment rate fell a full percentage point to 6.9 percent. However, the Associated Press reported Thursday that the number of Americans seeking unemployment aid rose last week to 742,000, the first increase in five weeks.