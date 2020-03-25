Here's how to receive service from Santa Cruz County offices while they are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Note: The courts and Arizona@Work remain open.)
Animal Control: Call (520) 375-7860 to schedule an appointment. All licenses due in March and April will be postponed until the shelter re-opens. All late fees will be waived and enforcement for licenses will not be enforced.
Assessor: Call (520) 375-8030 to schedule an appointment. Appeal of Valuation forms can be found at the links below and are due by April 29. The appeal forms should be emailed to epaz@santacruzcountyaz.gov or mcarrillo@santacruzcountyaz.gov.
• Commercial or vacant property appeal
Board of Supervisors: Call (520) 375-7812 to schedule an appointment or for additional information.
County Attorney: Call (520) 375-7780 to schedule an appointment.
Community Development: For questions and to schedule an appointment for a meeting or to drop off plans and payments in person, call (520) 375-7930 or email fperalta@santacruzcountyaz.gov.
• Apply for permits, upload submittals and plans, and make payments online here.
Elections: Call (520) 375-7636 to schedule an appointment, or click here forcandidate information.
Finance: Call (520) 375-7820 for an appointment. Vendor checks will be mailed out the day after a board meeting occurs.
Health: Call (520) 375-7900 for an appointment. Click here for additional information.
Human Resources: Call (520) 375-7812 to schedule an appointment as needed or for additional information. Employment applications can be downloaded here. Completed applications may be sent via email to scchr@santacruzcountyaz.gov.
Parks/Trails: The county’s parks and trails are open, but users are asked to practice social distancing. No reservations will be taken for the Calabasas ramada or the Damon Park fields.
Public Fiduciary: Call (520) 375-7892 or email gmaytorena@santacruzcountyaz.gov to schedule an appointment or need additional information.
Public Works: Call (520) 375-7830 to report a roadway issue or if you need an appointment.
Recorder: Call (520) 375-7990 to schedule an appointment or for additional information.
• To record documents, mail the documents with an enclosed check or money order to the Recorder’s Office. The fee schedule is here. Electronic recording is also available; contact the office for additional information.
• To register to vote or update voter information, see www.servicearizona.com or click here.
Treasurer: Call (520) 375-7980 or email egutfahr@santacruzcountyaz.gov to schedule an appointment.
School Superintendent: Call (520) 375-7940 to schedule an appointment. There will be no service disruption for school finances. All school governing board election information and documentation is available here.