Jose “Joe” Diaz was first elected to serve as a Nogales city councilman in 2010, and was re-elected in 2014. Term limits forced him to give up the office at the end of 2019, but he returned to the dais in April 2020 when he was appointed to replace former Councilman Robert Rojas, who resigned.
That term will conclude at the end of 2022, and Diaz is now running for another four-year stint. He sat down for an interview with the NI on June 21.
Complete this sentence: “Voters in Nogales should give me another four-year term on the city council because…”
“Because we have a lot of projects that haven’t been finished,” Diaz said.
“There’s a lot of paving projects, a lot of infrastructure projects – that was the WIFA loan,” he said, in reference to a recent $15.5 million loan the city received from the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona.
“There’s a $1.8 million grant, a matching funds grant, to finish off Teyechea Park to include an amphitheater, walking track, baseball field, basketball and all that. There’s four acres back there that we need to develop. So we want to finish that off,” he said.
What are two accomplishments of the Nogales city government since your appointment in 2020 that you played a key role in?
Diaz cited a vote by the mayor and council in February to sell $16.54 million in pension obligation bonds in order to pay down the city’s $33.8-million unfunded pension liability for police and fire employees. “At the end of the day, in 17 years, that loan is going to save the City of Nogales $8.4 million. And that’s pretty huge,” he said.
Diaz also noted paving and water infrastructure projects.
“We did Noon Street, we’re doing all of Monte Carlo, we’re going to be doing everything on Royal Road – a complete new system that is crucial down there because they’re having a lot of problems with their water. That’s in the process of getting done right now,” he said.
What are two issues that you will play a key role in if you are elected to another term in office?
Diaz again noted the plan to renovate Teyechea Park behind City Hall, which has been in the works since 2019, but which he said has been affected by “all of the supply chain issues, the lack of this, the lack of that, prices going up and all that.”
“I’d like to see that project finished because, if you recall, when I first came on the council, I’ve been asking for an amphitheater for 12 years already. And it looks like it’s going to become a reality now,” he said, adding the Royal Road water/paving project to his list of future priorities.
“We want to do more infrastructure projects – that’s what the $15.5 million is all about: infrastructure and paving,” he said.
What do you tell people who are feeling frustrated about these projects like Teyechea Park or the City Hall Annex that they’ve been hearing about for years, and say: “These guys aren’t getting these things done. Maybe we need to get someone in there who can actually complete these projects.”
“Well, the wheels of government move very slowly, on all levels,” Diaz said. “We have a really good group of staff and employees here in Nogales that, if you give them the material and you give them the resources, they will actually get down and do it quick.”
However, he said, the annex building (the former Chase Bank building next to City Hall that the city bought in 2017 for $550,000) is in floodway, which has necessitated working with the county to solve those issues.
“But that’s being resolved,” he said, adding the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to the list of outside agencies involved. “ADEQ, they have to look at everything and authorize everything,” he said.
You’re not one of the more vocal members of the council. Do you see city councilmember as a leadership position, or is a councilmember more of a role player who considers and, if necessary, weighs in on policy presented by the mayor and manager?
“It’s actually a leadership position, where you get all the information, you analyze the information and if it’s something good for all the citizens of Nogales, you weigh in with your vote,” Diaz said. “You really don’t have to be vocal. If there’s questions, you ask questions. But we get a packet the Friday before the council meeting on Wednesday and you have all the information there: everything that is why, who, how much. Everything is in that packet. So if you go through it over the weekend and you learn, and there’s something you don’t understand, you can go before and ask the city manager, ‘What’s going on with this and why are we doing this?’ There’s really no need to discuss a lot during the council meeting.”
Wouldn’t it be more in the spirit of transparent government to also have those types of discussions in public, during the meetings?
“Yes, that is important,” he said. “Sometimes, when I make a decision or I vote, I go back and I say, ‘This is why I voted this way. I’m going to vote no because of this, this or that. Or I’m going to vote yes because of this, this and that.’ So you give an explanation why you voted that way because you already have all that information.”
What issues, if any, do you see in terms of housing for Nogales residents?
“There is a housing shortage here in the city of Nogales. Prices have gone up tremendously high and there’s a shortage of housing,” he said, noting that the Nogales Housing Authority has been trying to renovate units that become available, at the same time that there is high demand for units.
“There is a housing shortage, but everything is so expensive, you can’t get contractors to build affordable housing right now,” he said about the overall housing picture.
Is there anything the city could do outside of the NHA to try to help the problem?
“What we do is we give incentives to contractors. Like, we may forego or charge half of a permit – you know, make it easier for developers to develop,” he said. “We really don’t have that much we can do, but we try.”
The current city government has been moving, off and on, to annex land to the north and east of city limits. Do you support the annexation plan?
Diaz noted that a planning firm hired by the city is working on a study of the annexation plan. When they’re done, he said, he expects to see a report detailing the pros and cons of the idea.
“But, at the end of the day, I think it is a good idea to annex because the city is landlocked. We don’t have anywhere to build, where to grow. And if we don’t annex, the city will not be able to grow. And we need growth for economic development, for housing and everything else. We need growth and we need land to be able to do that,” he said.
The City of Nogales has received approximately $3.35 million in federal COVID relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, and it has earmarked all of it to pay down its public safety pension debt. Meanwhile, the county has developed a more dynamic plan for its ARPA funds that includes grants for nonprofits, forgivable loans for local businesses, broadband internet expansion, etc. Why haven’t the mayor and council put together any kind of plan to use federal relief funds for the direct benefit of local residents?
“We have staff that looks into all that. They come up with a plan. I’m not saying we’re not going to do that; we can do a lot of things because we do have the contingency fund. But at the time and the point when we got those (ARPA) funds, it was decided that it was best to put that into the pension fund and pay it down and save money on the interest that we’re paying,” he said. “But we could always come back and get money for whatever is needed for broadband, for whatever the needs are.”
What’s the long-term solution to the public safety pension debt that’s weighing so heavy on the city?
The plan is to get the current debt paid off by 2035, Diaz said. And he said a requirement that raises the number of years that public safety employees need to work before retirement from 20 to 25 should help as well.
He also reiterated his assurance that the moves the city has taken to sell obligation bonds and reduce interest payments will help it be pension debt free by 2035.
In order to avoid accruing more debt and getting back into the same hole, would you be willing to consider tough decisions like limiting overtime or opting out of Operation Stonegarden (a federal program that pays overtime to local police officers to help with border enforcement) if it looks like overtime is serving to drive up pensionable wages and pension obligation?
“Stonegarden has been good because it puts money into the pockets of the officers that are working the overtime. Which, in turn, goes back into the community,” Diaz said. “They live here and the money re-circulates in the city.”
“There’s a plan, if I remember right, there’s a plan for Stonegarden, for the overtime and the wages and all that, for that not count against the city, that the federal government would take care of that. So there is a plan in place, because that would really kill us with PSPRS (Public Safety Personnel Retirement System, Arizona’s retirement program for police and firefighters.) So there is a plan that is in place, or will be in place, as far as the federal government taking care of the retirement plans and all the money that is spent on that.”
Is there anything about you or your candidacy that we haven’t discussed that you’d like readers to know?
“I got pushed into this many, many years ago. I never imagined that I'd be a councilman in politics or anything like that,” he said. “But it's been good for me because I've learned a lot. And I do help my constituents when they have questions. I have an open-door policy – everybody knows where I work, everybody knows the business (Diaz Towing), and a lot of people go up there and ask me questions, or they call. If you have a questions and I don't have an answer, I'll call and get an answer for you. And I do it right away so I don't forget.”