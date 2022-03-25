Last Friday, 17 students from the Santa Cruz County Regional EMT/Fire Academy removed debris piled up behind a fallen tree in the Santa Cruz River.
The beaver dam-like mass of sticks, mud and trash had been blocking the flow of the river just north of the Tubac Community Center.
Glenn Vierra, a member of the Anza Trail Coalition, identified the site for the cleanup. Vierra was concerned the blockage might cause the river to jump the bank during the monsoon season and erode portions of the Anza Trail.
The blockage the students dismantled was the result of monsoonal flows piling flotsam behind the fallen tree.“We came together as a team, and we got it done,” said Jesus Moraila, a Nogales Fire Department student, after the driftwood and trash was cleared.
The students volunteered to clear the blockage as a community service and team-building project.
“It was a great opportunity to serve the public beyond emergencies,” said Jaelen Spencer, another student from the NFD. “It was a lot of fun getting dirty,” added Don Redman, a student from Rio Rico Fire District.
Bruce Bracker, the District 3 county supervisor, arranged for a county dumpster to be placed near the site. He called the result of the cleanup "nothing less than spectacular.”
More than two dozen bags of broken up Styrofoam and plastic bottles, along with four tires, were removed during the cleanup. The bucket brigade technique, a method used to extinguish fires before the invention of fire pumpers, was employed to move bags into the dumpster.
The students followed an Incident Action Plan or IAP that used routinely in the fire service.
“We learned that working with a plan, made the job easier and more organized,” said Justyn Yocupicio, a student with the Tubac Fire District.
The Regional EMT/Fire Academy was launched earlier this year to train first responders in four of the county’s fire entities: Nogales, Rio Rico, Tubac and Sonoita-Elgin. Students are in the classroom four days a week, and they receive financial support as they work to earn their certifications.
Speaking of the river cleanup, Jose “Malki” Higuera, an instructor in the program, said it's necessary to expand firefighters' work of saving lives and putting out fires.
Helping the community includes “protecting the environment and animals,” he added, because “as a wildland firefighter, myself, I truly understand the importance of restoring nature.”