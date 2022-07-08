Esther Melendez-Lopez is seeking re-election to a second-consecutive term on the Nogales City Council. She also served two consecutive terms from 2009 through 2016, and also from 1997 through 2000.
She came to the NI’s office on June 21 to talk about her latest run for office.
Complete this sentence: “Voters in Nogales should give me another four-year term on the city council because…”
“You know, there’s many options. It’s up to them if they want me back or not,” Melendez-Lopez said. “I hope they want me back, because I still have many things going on and I really have to finish some projects which, of course, to me are very important, but maybe to the next one would not be very important.”
What are two accomplishments of the Nogales city government since the start of 2019 that you played a key role in?
“First of all, through the Cultural Arts Committee, we’ve been developing a lot of events through culture. Which, to me, is very important for the community,” she said. “The other thing, we’ve been working toward bringing more tourism to Nogales.”
In terms of tourism, what specific things have you been doing?
“Since years ago, I’ve been focusing on bringing tourism, new stores, new venues to Nogales,” she said. “We don’t want to be the same Nogales as 50 years ago. We have to grow. So we really need more investment, of every kind. So to me, tourism is so important to the community.”
What are two issues that you will play a key role in if you are elected to another term in office?
“I’m involved with the Consulado Mexicano with the IME Becas,” she said, in reference to a scholarship program for students from Mexico or of Mexican heritage. “There are many kids who don’t have the money to keep going with their studies. So to me, IME Becas is a program that is very important and I want the community to be involved.”
She also mentioned community events.
“I want the community to be involved in the events that we have. So any kind of event, not only cultural, but any kind of event that we program.” she said.
Your brother Mike Melendez is one of the four candidates running against the three incumbents. He told us during our interview that you are too singularly focused on celebrating Mexican holidays, and that a city councilmember needs to take a more active role in other issues that affect residents, such as street repair and other public services. What’s your response to that?
“Remember, we are seven. We are seven people involved,” Melendez-Lopez said, in reference to the number of people on the council. “I’m the one who really wants to get involved in cultural events. That doesn’t mean that I’m not going to be involved in anything else. I know what’s going on, I know all the different projects in the community. But my focus is cultural events … let the other ones work for something else.”
As for her brother’s criticism, she said: “It’s easy when he’s never been there. If he’s elected, well, let’s see what he’s going to do.”
You don’t seem to actively participate much in discussions at council meetings. And during the interview with magistrate candidate Robert Gilliland, the other members of the council asked him specific questions; you just wished him good luck. Why haven’t we seen more active engagement/leadership from you?
“If I go to a city council meeting, before I get there, I read and I do my homework. I there’s something I don’t like, I ask the right person my questions. So by the time I’m there, I know what’s good for me, what’s not good, what I’m going to fight for and whether I’m happy with it,” she said.
“So I don’t have to be there and fight in front of the people. I do my job before I get into the city council. Maybe that’s why they say I’m not very active there. It doesn’t mean I’m not doing my job,” she said. “I don’t like to be fighting and discussing there. That’s not the time. You have a time before getting there, and that’s when I use my time.”
What issues, if any, do you see in terms of housing for Nogales residents?
“I’ve been going around in the community and the housing right now in Nogales is terrible. It’s either very expensive, or not available,” Melendez-Lopez said, adding: “I really think we should focus more on seniors. We need more housing for seniors. Of course, for families, too. But this is a senior community, people have to understand that.”
Are there specific ways the city government can get involved in creating more housing options for seniors or other people?
Melendez-Lopez compared the new housing going up in Phoenix with the situation in Nogales.
“The people who have the money, they don’t want to invest in Nogales. Why? Because according to what they tell me, there’s no future,” she said. “There, they are paying $3,000 a month. Do you think people here are going to be able to afford it? We need to focus on what we need, and what we can afford.”
The current city government has been moving, off and on, to annex land to the north and east of city limits. Do you support the annexation plan?
“Yes, I do,” she said. “We have to grow. Do people really like the way we are? I love being in Nogales. I’m not going to go. But what about the young people? What opportunities do they have? If we grow, maybe we can attract more people to Nogales. Otherwise, we’re going to be a senior community, period.”
There is some opposition to annexation. Do you think the city has done a good enough job building consensus among the people in those areas?
“They’re working on it and it’s taking time. Of course they’re going to approach all those people to see if they really like the idea, yes or no. I’ve been talking to a lot of people from those parts that are going to be annexed, and they’re happy about it,” she said.
“Of course, there’s always a lot of people that are not happy … but I think if you go and ask the regular people, they do want it. I think most of the people agree on annexation. And I support it 100 percent.”
The City of Nogales has received approximately $3.35 million in federal COVID relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, and it has earmarked all of it to pay down its public safety pension debt. Meanwhile, the county has developed a more dynamic plan for its ARPA funds that includes grants for nonprofits, forgivable loans for local businesses, broadband internet expansion, etc. Why haven’t the mayor and council put together any kind of plan to use federal relief funds for the direct benefit of local residents?
“Safety is more important to us,” she said. “If you tell me there’s many programs we can do, yeah, there’s many things we can do. But safety is first.”
She said it’s not fair to compare the city to the county, since the county is receiving more ARPA funding than the city.
(Note: The county was awarded about $9 million and the city $6.5 million, and each has received approximately half so far.)
“We are doing a lot of projects. But of course the main focus is safety,” she said.
The city manager says Nogales is slated to receive a second installment of about $3.2 million from ARPA. What would you like to see the city do with that money?
“To me, one of the things that most of the community asks for is recreation. That means we need to focus on giving the young people recreation – more parks,” she said. “But of course, safety first. We can build many, many parks and many, many recreation (facilities), but in order to build that, we need safety. So we need more personnel, more police. So we can build many, many things. But first of all, before building, we have to figure out if we’re going to have enough safety to cover all those fields.”
(Note: The city has allocated the ARPA funds to pay down its public safety pension debt, not to hire officers or purchase equipment.)
Is there anything about you or your candidacy that we haven’t discussed that you’d like readers to know?
“They should know who I am and what I want,” she said. “I’ve been involved in the community, and not only through events. I really consider any kind of problem that the community has.”