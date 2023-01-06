Saturday, Jan. 7

SONOITA: The Mountain Empire Rotary Club offers electronics and metal recycling, as well as paper document shredding, during an event planed 10 a.m.-noon at the fairgrounds, just south of the crossroads on State Route 83. Donations of at least $5 will be appreciated for recycling; donations of $10 per box are requested for shredding. The donations offset the cost of the recycling and shredding companies, and support the Rotary Club's literacy, awards, scholarship and public service programs. See suburbanminers.com/items-accepted for a list of what will be accepted.



