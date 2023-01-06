SONOITA: The Mountain Empire Rotary Club offers electronics and metal recycling, as well as paper document shredding, during an event planed 10 a.m.-noon at the fairgrounds, just south of the crossroads on State Route 83. Donations of at least $5 will be appreciated for recycling; donations of $10 per box are requested for shredding. The donations offset the cost of the recycling and shredding companies, and support the Rotary Club's literacy, awards, scholarship and public service programs. See suburbanminers.com/items-accepted for a list of what will be accepted.
Sunday, Jan. 8
NOGALES: Opening reception at Hilltop Gallery for Luis Preciado's one-man show “Bird on a Wire,” 1-4 p.m. The musical group Bad Catholics will perform on the patio from 2-4 p.m. and Desert Dweller Roasters will also be on hand to sell their coffee and give out samples. The gallery is located at 730 N. Hilltop Drive. Learn more at (520) 287-5515 or www.hilltopgallery.org.
Saturday, Jan. 14
TUBAC: Jack Lasseter presents "The Columbian Exchange," 2-3 p.m. at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. Hear about how Columbus’ coming to the New World contributed to the biological homogenization of the planet. $15, snacks will be served. Reserve a spot at info@tubacpresidio.org or (520) 398-2252.
Saturday, Jan. 21
TUMACACORI-TUBAC: Hike the Anza Trail between Tumacácori National Historical Park and Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, and catch a free shuttle ride back to your starting point, 8 a.m.-noon. Participants who complete the one-way route will also earn a “I Hike For Health” pin. The four-mile stretch of Anza Trail is mostly level and shady. Wear good walking shoes, dress for the weather, and carry water and snacks. For more information, call Tumacácori National Historical Park at (520) 377-5060 or see nps.gov/tuma. The shuttle and trail are free, but admission fees to both parks apply.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
NOGALES: The Santa Cruz Council on Aging (Senior Center) offers "Consumer Scams in Spanish," a presentation from the Attorney General's Community Outreach and Education Division, starting at 10 a.m. "We encourage attendance to learn about how to protect ourselves and others from the scams that are hurting our citizens and our seniors," the Senior Center said in an announcement. Refreshments will be served. The center is located at 125 E. Madison St.