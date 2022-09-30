When she lived in her home state of California, Carla Magana taught students to craft natural essential oil products.
After moving to Rio Rico, she had nowhere to teach – finding a facility that offered such classes proved difficult, she said.
“Then I decided if I can’t teach, I’ll make it myself,” she said, standing behind rows of her products at the Nogales Mercado Farmers Market last Friday.
In May, she started selling her products: natural household cleaning solutions, calming scents, and topical oils for adults and kids. With ingredients like peppermint, lavender and eucalyptus, some elixirs, Magana said, are meant to help with focus, while others can aid relaxation and sleep patterns.
Maybe, she speculated, she’d work on a pumpkin spice-inspired oil – to get into the fall season.
Today, the market is on tap to run 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The weekly market, held in conjunction with Nogales Community Development and Mariposa Community Health Center, is set to transition to fall and winter hours as it continues throughout the year. Beginning next Friday – Oct. 7 – the market will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Morley Avenue, north of the Constructing Circles of Peace headquarters.
Gray clouds settled over Morley last week as Elida Carrasco adjusted neat rows of sweet, homemade empanadas filled with pumpkin, guava and membrillo. Carrasco, a regular vendor at the market, learned her cooking and baking skills in part from her grandmother, who’d gather chiltepin in the desert of Sonora to make salsa.
Carrasco gestured at the jars of bright red chiltepin salsa, awaiting customers at her booth.
“It’s hot. I mean, it’s hot,” she grinned, advising: “You sprinkle.”
