When she lived in her home state of California, Carla Magana taught students to craft natural essential oil products. 

After moving to Rio Rico, she had nowhere to teach – finding a facility that offered such classes proved difficult, she said.

Vendor Carla Magana observes darkening skies at the Nogales Farmers Market.
Products at Once Upon an Essential Oil, a company founded by Carla Magana, await buyers at the Nogales Farmers Market.
Carla Magana shows a customer one of her products – a mix of essential oils meant to help children focus.
Visitors buy plants at the Nogales Farmers Market.
Elida Carrasco, who crafts homemade salsas, sweet empanadas and chiles rellenos among other dishes, stands for a portrait.
Elida Carrasco, a regular vendor at the farmers market, bakes sweet empanadas with seasonal fillings – currently, pumpkin, guava and membrillo are on the menu.


